Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 30 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that the aim of the state government is to revive and revitalize the agriculture sector in the newly formed Telangana state and thereby strengthen the rural economy and stabilize the farm sector once and for all had been realized.

Rao chaired a high-level review meeting on Saturday at Pragathi Bhavan hereon availability of seeds, eradication of the spurious Seeds supply, distribution of Rythu Bandhu assistance, procurement of paddy.

He said along with the Mission Kakatiya programme, irrigation projects were constructed and became successful in turning one crore acres of lands fertile, according to a release.

The entire face of agriculture sector had been qualitatively changed for the good. Despite obstacles created by certain vested interests, despite the baseless smear campaign, Irrigation projects like Kaleswaram were completed with a strong will and commitment. Confidence of farmer in the agriculture had increased leaps and bounds.

The CM said the aims and objectives could be achieved only through commitment, dedication to welfare of the farmer and development of agriculture. The CM instructed the officials concerned that quality seeds, fertilizers should be kept available for the farmers at the onset of Monsoon season.

Clear instructions were issued to the agriculture department, Police, and Intelligence departments to deal with an iron hand on spurious seeds and fertilizers coming into the market under pesticides and biopesticides and the spurious seeds.

Rao instructed Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy to henceforth ensure that Seeds and Fertilizers are sold through the Companies that were given permission and to implemented QR Code Seeds traceability method.

The CM discussed in-depth about the sprinkling of seeds method in the paddy cultivation with the agriculture department at the review meeting. He said with this method farmers can save more than Rs 10,000 Crore for the two crops and the yield would also be one or two quintals more per acre. He also instructed the officials to create awareness about the method among the farmers.

The CM further added that there is no planting of seedlings, no need of workers, no need to engage labor to take out the weed, water utilization would be reduced by 30 to 35 per cent and the crop would come to yield 10-15 days earlier with this method.

The CM also instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make arrangements to promulgate an Ordinance, if need be, to Amend the Acts to enforce strict guidelines to stop the supply of spurious Seeds.

The CM instructed Principal Secretary (Finance) to make arrangements to deposit Rythu Bandhu financial assistance to the farmers' accounts from June 15 to 25 as was done earlier, the release added.

The meeting was attended by Minister Niranjan Reddy, MLC and Rythu Bandhu state President Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLAs Marri Janardhan Reddy, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary to CM S Narsing Rao, CM Secretary Smita Sabharwal, CM special secretary Bhoopal Reddy, Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao, Agriculture secretary Raghunandan Rao, Agriculture University VC Praveen Rao, Civil Supplies Commissioner Anil Kumar, Seeds Corporation MD Keshavulu and others . (ANI)

