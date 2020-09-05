Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 5 (ANI): Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Friday appreciated the Police officers for successfully making necessary arrangements for peaceful completion of Muharrum and Ganesh Navaratri and Immersion in the state.

While convening the review meeting with the senior police officers at his office in Hyderabad, Ali said, "This time it was a special task for the Police for these festivals in view of the spread of coronavirus for which, many measures had to be taken by the Police besides maintaining effective law and order."

The Minister reiterated during meeting that the Telangana State Police has been ranked No. 1 in the country in the maintenance of law and order, crime control and innovative and people-friendly programmes besides effectively using technology for detection of crime, management of traffic, cybercrimes.

During the meeting, Minister also reviewed the position of traffic in the city and further arrangements for smooth flow of traffic in the wake of ensuing Assembly Sessions.

He also reviewed the measures being taken on account of Covid-19 in the department and to protect the police personnel and officers from being affected by the virus.

Minister for Home, especially appreciated Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Sajjanar for the initiation of Plasma Donation Campaign and by taking proactive and effective measures in establishing Plasma Bank in collaboration with Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and creating awareness widely for Plasma Donation to save the Corona patients who are seriously ill and are in need of Plasma.

Ravi Gupta, Principal secretary Home, Jithender Additional Director General of Police (DGP) (Law and Order), Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes), Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner (Traffic), Hyderabad, VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad and Sudheer Babu, Additional Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda Commissionarate were present in the meeting. (ANI)

