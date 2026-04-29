India News | Telangana: KTR Slams CM Revanth Reddy over 'sadistic Pleasure' Remark

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 29 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over his remark that he derives "sadistic pleasure" when people and opposition parties criticise him.

Addressing a gathering at Telangana Bhavan, KTR termed the statement as "shameful" and accused the Chief Minister of being insensitive to public suffering. He said that people across the state, distressed by what he described as failures of the Congress government over the past two-and-a-half years, are voicing their anger, but the Chief Minister appears to be celebrating such criticism instead of addressing issues.

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KTR questioned whether the Chief Minister feels no remorse over the reported deaths of 140 Gurukul students and alleged that the government has failed to ensure basic responsibilities, such as uninterrupted power supply and timely disbursal of Rythu Bandhu benefits. He also highlighted the plight of farmers, stating that paddy is lying exposed to the rains on roads while procurement remains stalled.

"People from all sections are suffering. When the opposition raises these concerns, the Chief Minister, calling it a source of pleasure, reflects a disturbing mindset," KTR said, adding that the public would ultimately judge such leadership.

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Earlier in the day, several leaders from different political parties in Kalwakurthy constituency joined the BRS in the presence of KTR.

On the education front, KTR alleged that pending fee reimbursement dues have pushed students into uncertainty, with many colleges reportedly withholding certificates and restricting attendance. Referring to a recent High Court direction permitting institutions to collect dues from parents, he said students' futures were being jeopardised.

KTR noted that the fee reimbursement scheme, originally introduced during the tenure of former Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, was continued effectively during the BRS government, but is now being neglected.

He further alleged that crop procurement across the state has nearly come to a standstill, with farmers unable to sell paddy, maize and jowar. He accused the government of deliberately delaying procurement processes to avoid paying bonuses.

Reaffirming the party's stance, KTR said BRS has consistently stood with the people for 25 years, both in power and in opposition, and will continue to fight for public issues and aspirations. (ANI)

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