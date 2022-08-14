Hyderabad, Aug 14 (PTI) Telangana on Sunday recorded 291 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 8,29,202.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Urges People To Avoid Visiting River Banks After Yamuna Water-Level Rises.

The highest number of cases were reported in Hyderabad district with 170.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: DRDO Installs Anti-Drone System Near Red Fort Ahead of I-Day Celebrations.

A health department bulletin said 396 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,21,645. The recovery rate rose to 99.09 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 18,791 samples were tested today

The number of active cases was 3,446.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)