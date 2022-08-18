Hyderabad, Aug 18 (PTI) Telangana on Thursday recorded 435 new COVID-19 cases, taking the State tally to 8,30,815.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 199.

A health department bulletin said 612 people recuperated from the infection across the State raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,23,884.

The recovery rate stood at 99.17 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 29,590 samples were tested today. The number of active cases was 2,820, it said.

