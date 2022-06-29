Hyderabad, Jun 29 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday recorded 485 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of cases to 8,00,476 so far.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Announces Resignation as Maharashtra Chief Minister and MLC.

Hyderabad district registered the highest number of cases with 257, followed by Sangareddy (73) and Ranga Reddy districts (58).

A Health Department bulletin said 236 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,91,944.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Resigns As Maharashtra CM Ahead of Floor Test in Assembly, Says 'In Democracy, Heads Are Counted To Show Numbers, I Am Not Interested in That'.

The recovery rate declined to 98.93 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 27,130 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 4,421, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)