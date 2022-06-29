Mumbai, June 29: In the latest development in Maharashtra Political Crisis, Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra ahead of the floor test in Maharashtra. Supreme Court today had given a nod to floor test in Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow.

Addressing the state virtually, Thackeray said he is stepping down as the CM of Maharashtra. He will also resign as a member of the legislative council. “In a democracy, heads are counted to show numbers. I am not interested in that. Tomorrow, they will say that they have brought down Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray's son,” he said. Uddhav Thackeray Address Live Streaming: Watch Maharashtra CM's Address on Facebook Live After Supreme Court's Nod to Floor Test.

Thackeray further said, "I had come in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan."

Thackeray, while concluding his address, expressed his gratitude towards all Shiv Sena workers, MVA parties, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar for their throughout support.

