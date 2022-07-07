Hyderabad, Jul 7 (PTI) The rise in new COVID-19 cases continued in Telangana on Thursday with 592 fresh infections being reported, pushing the overall caseload to 8,04,529.

Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 331, followed by neighbouring Ranga Reddy (60) and Medchal Malkajgiri (45) districts.

A health department bulletin said 477 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,95,421. The recovery rate stood at 98.87 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 27,488 samples were tested on Thursday. The number of active cases was 4,997.

