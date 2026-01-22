Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], January 22 (ANI): A man was found dead with stabbing injuries in Goudavelli village under Medchal police station limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Wednesday night.

According to a Medchal police official, "This incident happened last night around 9 PM, and we reached the spot and are investigating the matter."

Last month, in December, a man died after being brutally stabbed by two people with a knife under the Reinbazar police station limits in Hyderabad, police said. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Reinbazar Police Station. Soon after the incident, authorities reached the scene and took the victim to a nearby hospital.

"We received information that two people brutally stabbed a man. We reached the scene and shifted him to the hospital for further treatment, but he later died. We have taken two suspects who were involved in the stabbing into custody and are investigating the matter. The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem examination," police said.

Police registered a case of murder. (ANI)

