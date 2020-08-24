New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday called on Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri where he requested for release of funds under key central sector schemes amounting to Rs 2,537.81 crores.

The detailed discussion was held on the release of funds under PMAY (urban) of Rs 1,184.8 crores, release of pending grants under Swachh Bharath Mission (SBM-urban) of Rs 217.49 crores, AMRUT project fund of Rs 351.77 crores, release under 15th Finance Commission for GHMC of Rs 783.75 crores, Telangana government said in a press note.

IT and Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister Rao explained the various projects which are in completion stage taken by the state government to provide basic amenities (public toilets, dump yard, sewage treatment plant) in urban bodies.

Later on, the minister requested to expedite the Warangal airport work under the UDAN scheme.

Vice-Chairman of Telangana State Planning Board, B Vinod Kumar and Dr Gaurav Uppal, IAS, Resident Commissioner, Telangana Bhavan were present in the meeting at Nirman Bhavan in New Delhi. (ANI)

