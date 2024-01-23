Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 23 (ANI): The newly appointed state government advisors and MLCs paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence on Tuesday and praised CM Reddy for entering investment agreements with global companies.

On this occasion, the chief minister congratulated the government advisors Mohd Shabbir Ali, Venugopal Rao, Vem Narender Reddy and Mallu Ravi. The CM also congratulated newly elected MLCs - Mahesh Kumar Goud and B Venkat.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra To Enter West Bengal on January 25, May Not Reach Kolkata, Says Congress Leader.

The advisors and MLCs praised CM Revanth Reddy for entering investment agreements of more than Rs 40,000 crore with global companies during the recent Davos visit.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy undertook a study trip of the Dubai Waterfront and visited a skyscraper for an aerial perspective of the entire project on Sunday afternoon.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to Release New Women’s Policy Following Cabinet Nod.

During the day, CM Reddy also led a delegation and held detailed discussions with top global city planners and designers, mega master plan developers and architects. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)