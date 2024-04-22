Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 22 (ANI): Telangana police busted a murder conspiracy and apprehended the accused person identified as Mohammed Ali near Mud Road Tank Bund of Miralam Tank lane, Hyderabad.

Police noticed the 24-year-old accused who had PRO arms i.e. prohibited Dagger standing in an isolated location. Upon seeing the patrolling vehicle, the accused attempted to flee but was apprehended by the staff, the officials said on Sunday.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Congress' List of 38 More Candidates for Assembly Polls Out.

The accused Mohammed Ali earlier murdered Mohd Arif along with his associates at Shama Talkies, Jahanuma in the year 2021. A case was registered against him in the Falaknuma Police Station. The said accused was released from jail in the year 2022 after which he started earning his livelihood by driving an auto.

"The accused was planning to kill another rowdy sheeter, Mohammed Ismail. As the elections are in force, we are taking extra caution. We are constantly monitoring anti-social elements. We got to know that Mohammad Ali was in contact with Saif Ali who is also rowdy sheeter. They used to consume ganja and over time they developed animosity among each other," said IPS P. Sai Chaitanya.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party Fields Tej Pratap Yadav From Kannauj LS Seat.

"We came to know that on the day of Eid, Mohammad Ali and his brother fought with Ismail. The accused brought a knife to eliminate Ismail. We searched for him. Yesterday, we found him with a sharp knife. This is a part of our intelligence operation," he added further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)