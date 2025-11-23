Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], November 23 (ANI): Telangana Police conducted a raid at a farmhouse under Moinabad police station limits in Rangareddy district on Sunday.

According to the Police, several people were arrested for their involvement in cock fight betting and have seized several cocks and money.

Currently, a case has been registered against the accused.

"Yesterday, on credible information, we conducted a raid on a gambling house, arrested several people for involvement in cock foght betting, seized cocks and money, and took the organiser and others into custody. More details will be provided later," said a Police official.

More Details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, three family members were found dead due to hanging in their residence under the Amberpet police station limits in Hyderabad on Saturday night, police said.

According to the police, the deceased included a man, his wife, and his daughter. The police have registered a case. The bodies have been transferred to the post-mortem examination.

"Yesterday night, three people from the same family were found dead at their residence by hanging. The deceased are a man, his wife, and their daughter. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter, and the bodies have been shifted to the PME," police said. (ANI)

