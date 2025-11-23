Is Indian Air Force Planning To Abandon Tejas Fighter Jets After IAF Aircraft Accident at Dubai Air Show? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Letter Shared by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts

Mumbai, November 23: Did Chief of Air Staff Amar Preet Singh sign a letter claiming that the Indian Air Force is planning to abandon the Tejas fighter jets after an IAF aircraft accident at the Dubai Air Show? The question comes as a letter, making the alleged claim, is going viral on social media. The alleged claim was made by several Pakistani propaganda accounts that circulated the letter online. According to PIB Fact Check, the letter is allegedly signed by Amar Preet Singh, Chief of Air Staff and claims that IAF is planning to abandon the Tejas fighter jets following the aircraft accident at Dubai Air Show.

"The Chief of Air Staff, Amar Preet Singh, has officially indicated a move to slowly abandon the Tejas fighter a decisive shift that marks the beginning of breaking political shackles," a post on X (formerly Twitter) read. While the letter appears to be genuine, scroll below to know if the Indian Air Force issued the letter or not and whether it was signed by Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh. Did a Man Deface PM Narendra Modi's Poster As Protest After Tejas Fighter Jet Crashed at the Dubai Air Show? Fact Check Reveals No Link Between Poster Defacement Incident and IAF Aircraft Accident.

Indian Air Force Planning To Abandon Tejas Fighter Jets? PIB Says Letter Is Fake

🚨PAKISTAN PROPAGANDA ALERT! Several #Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a letter allegedly signed by the Chief of Air Staff, Amar Preet Singh, which claims that the Indian Air Force is planning to abandon the Tejas fighter jets.#PIBFactCheck ✅ This letter is… pic.twitter.com/D0w6aZYkPr — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 23, 2025

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the viral letter shared by Pakistani propaganda accounts is fake. PIB Fact Check further said that the Indian Air Force has not issued such a statement. PIB also asked people to avoid sharing unverified information. PIB Fact Check further asked people across the country to rely on official sources from the Government of India (GoI) for accurate information.

The alleged fake letter comes a day after the Tejas fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show on Friday, November 22. Notably, a pilot lost his life in the unfortunate incident, who was later identified as Wing Commander Naman Syal. Debunking the alleged claim as fake, PIB said that the viral letter circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts is fake and has not been issued by the IAF.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Indian Air Force is planning to abandon the Tejas fighter jets. Conclusion : PIB said that the viral letter allegedly signed by the Chief of Air Staff, Amar Preet Singh, is fake and not issued by IAF. Full of Trash Clean

