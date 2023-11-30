Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 30 (ANI): As the polling process is underway in Telangana, Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy on Thursday casted his vote in Hyderabad and requested people of the state to step out and vote in large numbers and celebrate democracy.

Reddy said that today is not a holiday, adding that it's a day of festival and everyone should cast their vote.

Also Read | 5G Subscriptions in India To Reach 130 Million in 2023, Estimated To Grow 860 Million by 2029: Report.

"Today cannot be declared a holiday, it's a day of the festival and everyone should cast their vote. I request the people of Telangana to vote in large numbers and celebrate democracy," the Tripura governor said.

Telangana recorded a voter turnout of 51.89 per cent till 3 pm in the assembly polls that is currently underway for 119 seats, according to the Election Commission of India.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Asks Startups Not To Compromise on Quality; Assures Priority in Government Purchases.

According to the Election Commission, Medak recorded a voter turnout of 69.33 per cent, Mahabubabad at 65.05 per cent, Adilabad at 62.34 per cent, Hanumankonda at 49 per cent and Hyderabad at 31.17 per cent till 3 pm.

Jangaon recorded 62.24 per cent of voter turnout, while Kamareddy recorded 59.06 per cent.

The voter turnout in Khammam was recorded 63.62 per cent, Nalgonda recorded 59.98 per cent, Nizamabad at 56.70 per cent, Sangareddy recorded 56.23 per cent and Rangareddy recorded 42.43 per cent.

Long queues were seen outside the polling stations in towns and rural parts of Telangana since early this morning as the polling for the State Assembly at 7 am.

Till 1 pm, a total of 36.68 per cent of voter turnout was recorded in the state.

This time, there are as many as 2,290 contestants in the fray, which includes Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, his Minister-son K.T. Rama Rao, State Congress President A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D Arvind.

In 2018, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of the 119 seats and had 47.4 per cent of the vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats.

Several big leaders including Chief Minister KCR, state minister KT Rama Rao, YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila, BJP's Arvind Dharmapuri and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy exercised their franchise and urged voters to cast their votes.

The counting of the votes will take place on December 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)