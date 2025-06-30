Sangareddy, June 30: Over a dozen workers sustained injuries in an explosion at a chemical factory in Pasamailaram Phase 1 area of Telangana's Sangareddy district on Monday, said officials. Soon after receiving the information about the incident, 11 fire tenders rushed to the spot and are engaged in firefighting operations.

"The incident took place at Sigachi Pharma Company, Pasamailaram Phase 1. Eleven fire tenders have reached the site. Nearly 15-20 people have been injured. Further details awaited," said Telangana Fire Officials. Meanwhile, the administration is carrying out a rescue operation, and till now, they have not recovered any bodies from the site. Blast in Sangareddy: Fire Breaks Out After Reactor Explodes at Seigachi Chemicals in Telangana’s Pashamailaram Industrial Estate, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Sanagreddy Chemical Factory Blast

#Hyderabad: At least 5 people feared dead and nearly 15 workers were injured, after a #ReactorBlast 💥 and massive #FireAccident 🔥 at Pharma company (Sigachi Industries) in #Pashamylaram industrial area, #Patancheru, in #Sangareddy dist. Several people reportedly trapped… pic.twitter.com/43ZX2HELGv — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 30, 2025

Speaking to ANI, the Superintendent of Police of Sangareddy, Paritosh Pankaj said, "Till now we haven't recovered any bodies, rescue operation is going on, we will update in some time." Further details awaited.

