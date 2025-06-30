A reactor exploded at Seigachi Chemicals in Telangana’s Pashamailaram Industrial Estate, Sangareddy, triggering a massive fire that spread quickly across the facility on Monday, June 30. The blast has put several workers in immediate danger, prompting a swift emergency response. As per the report, two fire engines and multiple ambulances arrived at the scene, along with 108 personnel engaged in rescue and firefighting efforts. Many are reported to be trapped in nearby tents after the blast. Authorities are working to contain the fire and assess the situation. At this time, there is no official update on casualties or the extent of damage caused by the explosion. The rescue operation is ongoing as emergency teams continue to battle the blaze. Blast Caught on Camera in Hyderabad: Explosion at ‘Illegal’ Gas Filling Shop in Kukatpally Leaves Owner Seriously Injured, Video Surfaces.

Fire Breaks Out After Reactor Explodes at Seigachi Chemicals in Sangareddy

#BREAKING: An explosion occurred at Seigachi Chemicals in Pashamailaram Industrial Estate, Sangareddy, Medak district, after a reactor burst during operations. Fire spread rapidly, putting several workers at risk. Two fire engines and multiple ambulances, including 108 personnel,… pic.twitter.com/VNpsm2pyOR — IANS (@ians_india) June 30, 2025

Blast in Sangareddy:

VIDEO | Telangana: A massive explosion at Sigachi Chemical Industry in Pashamilaram, Sangareddy district, has resulted in several deaths and serious injuries. The blast threw workers up to 100 meters away, trapping many in nearby tents as fires continued to rage. Firefighters are… pic.twitter.com/eLtDX0bY4Y — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 30, 2025

