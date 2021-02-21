Hyderabad, Feb 21 (PTI) Telangana clocked 163 new coronavirus cases and one related death, taking the aggregate to 2.97 lakh and the toll to 1,624 respectively, the government said on Sunday.

A total of 1,731 patients were under treatment, a health bulletin said, providing data as of 8 PM on February 20.

Out of the fresh cases, 29 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by 12 from Ranga Reddy, 11 from Medchal Malkajgiri and other districts.

According to the bulletin as many as 23,607 samples were tested on Saturday and cumulatively 84,56,940 have been tested.

The bulletin said a total of 2,94,243 people had recovered and the recovery rate was 98.87 per cent in the state, while it was 97.2 per cent in the country.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)