Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 3 (ANI): Telangana reported 609 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the State Health Department on Tuesday, the total number of cases in the state stands at 6,44,951.

At present, the total COVID-19 cases in the state are 9,069.

The total number of discharged patients is 6,32,080. A total of 3,802 has succumbed to the disease so far. (ANI)

