Hyderabad, Oct 19 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday recorded 79 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 8,39,329.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Man Held for Raping Neighbour's 12-Year-Old Minor Daughter in Kalyan.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 46.

Also Read | Bhagwant Mann-Led Punjab Govt Floats Tender To Hire Aircraft for VIP Use, Draws Opposition Ire.

A COVID-19 bulletin said 83 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,34,668.

The recovery rate stood at 99.44 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 8,508 samples were tested today. The number of active cases was 550, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)