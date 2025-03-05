Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 5 (ANI): Telangana State Intermediate board exams commenced on Wednesday and will continue till March 25.

The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) will be held in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon, and students are required to report at the designated exam centre by 8.30 am.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 05, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Parents accompanied their children to the exam centre. Meanwhile, traffic police made arrangements to avoid traffic jams at the centre.

Earlier on Monday, The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate Examination (HSE +2) commenced with students across the state appearing for the Class 12 public examination. Students offered Prayers before the Exam in Trichy Seva Sangam Girls Higher Secondary School.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on His 66th Birthday, Calls Him a Hardworking Leader.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) also commenced the Class XII board examinations on Monday, with students across the state appearing for their first paper in the morning session. The exams, which began with the first language paper, will continue until March 18, concluding with subjects such as statistics and geography.

On February 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to students appearing for their board exams, urging them to stay happy and approach exams with a positive spirit and without any stress.

Addressing the 119th episode of his 'Mann ki Baat' programme, PM Modi said, "These are the times of board exams. I extend my best wishes to my young friends and the exam warriors for upcoming exams. Approach your papers with a positive spirit, without any stress."

"Every year, during 'Pariksha pe Charcha', 'we discuss various aspects of exams with our exam warriors. I am glad that this initiative is becoming more institutionalised with new experts joining in. This year, we introduced a new format for Pariksha pe Charcha. ' We include eight different episodes featuring experts. We covered a wide range of topics, from overall exam preparation to health care, mental well-being and nutrition. Additionally, previous toppers also shared insights and experiences with everyone," PM Modi highlighted.

"Be happy and stress-free," he asserted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)