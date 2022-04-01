Gangtok, Apr 1 (PTI) A 23-year-old tourist from Telangana along with her guide was killed in North Sikkim on Friday after they lost balance while paragliding and fell into a river, police said.

Esha Reddy, a resident of Khammam in Telangana, went to Lachung on a trip, they said.

Reddy along with her guide Sandeep Gurung (26), a resident of Thami Dara in Gangtok, took off from Lachung View Point around 9.30 am, police said.

They lost balance because of the strong winds and fell into the Lachung river, following which they were swept away by its strong currents.

Their bodies were found in the evening after a search operation involving the police, ITBP and Army, officials said.

Efforts are on to retrieve the bodies, but the personnel are facing difficulties due to the strong currents of the river, they said.

