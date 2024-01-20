Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], January 20 (ANI): Sanjay Shah, CEO of Vistex Asia company died in an accident when an iron cage contraption carrying Shah and the company's president Vishwanath Raj Datla collapsed during the firm's silver jubilee celebrations at Ramoji Film City in Telangana's Rangareddy, said the police on Saturday.

A case has been registered against the event authorities, added the police.

The police said that during the celebrations, Shah and Datla participated in a stunt involving an iron cage suspended at a height.

"At around 11:00 p.m. on January 18, 2024, we received a complaint from Janakiram Raku Kalidindi, Executive Director of Vistex Asia Company, in which he stated that during the silver jubilee celebrations of the company at Ramoji Film City in Telangana's Rangareddy, an iron cage contraption suspended at a height of 20-feet, carrying company owner Sanjay Shah and president Vishwanath Raj Datla, broke from one side and collapsed during the event," said the police in an official statement.

"As a result, Shah sustained injuries in his leg and head while Datla sustained a head injury. Both of the individuals were rushed to Maxi Cure Hospital. Later, they were referred to Yashoda Hospital for better treatment. Owner Sanjay Shah succumbed to injuries on Friday while his colleague is in a critical condition," added the police.

"A case against the Ramoji event authorities has been registered at the Abdullapurmet Police Station. Further investigation is underway into the matter," the police said.

Sanjay Shah, a native of Maharashtra's Mumbai, founded Vistex Asia in 1999. The company specializes in revenue management solutions. (ANI)

