In a tragic incident in Telangana, Sanjay Shah, CEO of Vestex Asia software company, allegedly died during the 25th-anniversary celebration of the company at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. As per a user on X, a specially designed stage, made of wood and configured for an aerial act with a crane lifting it, was elevated 20 feet above the concrete stage. The act involved a 6 mm iron wire with two layers on both sides. During a performance, one side of the rope snapped, leading to the stage falling, during which Sanjay Shah sustained injuries. The user said that Vestex Asia company's CEO died during treatment at the hospital. After the incident came to light, a case was filed against Ramoji Film City event authorities with the Abdullapurmet police station. Theft in Hyderabad: Man Steals Money From Local Shop Allegedly Under the Influence of Ganja, Assaulted by Residents in LB Nagar (Watch Video).

