Guwahati, Feb 4 (PTI) A telecom infrastructure firm on Tuesday said it has begun a programme to screen possible cancer patients in Assam in association with the state government and Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF).

The programme has been launched under Indus Towers' flagship CSR initiative, with an objective to contribute to the fight against cancer and improve the quality of life for the residents of Assam, the company said in a statement.

It said that the programme will be undertaken in Jorhat, Bongaigaon, Lakhimpur, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Hailakandi, Udalguri, Sivasagar and Baksa districts of Assam.

"The new programme is designed to tackle this issue head-on by implementing a holistic approach to cancer care, focusing on early detection, community engagement and continuous support for patients," the company said.

The initiative involves outreach, community screening, training of frontline health workers, awareness and behaviour change campaigns, patient navigators and continuum of care, it added.

As a part of the programme, door-to-door screening will be organised along with referral to health and wellness centres and physical screening for oral cancer by dentists.

It will also facilitate physical screening for cervical and breast cancer by nurses, and awareness meetings.

Commenting on the development, Indus Towers Circle CEO (NESA) Rajender Gurung said: "The need of the hour is to ensure early detection and timely treatment. Our endeavour is to ensure that we reach out to every individual, regardless of their location, enabling access to the best possible cancer care."

ACCF Chief Operating Officer J P Prasad said the organisation is looking to transform the cancer landscape of Assam, from preventive to palliative as a continuum of care approach.

"Thankful to Indus Towers for supporting the ACCF Community Outreach Programme for nine districts. With this, ACCF is set to reach one crore target population by March 2027. This will empower our community in reducing cancer burden in Assam," he added.

Quoting a 2021 report by Indian Council of Medical Research, Indus Towers said the national rate of cancer patients is 97 per lakh population, while it is 114 per lakh population in Assam.

"In the recent past, Assam has witnessed a significant rise in cancer cases, necessitating urgent and sustained intervention. Seventy per cent of cases are reported at stages II or III, with a high mortality rate," the company pointed out.

