Ayodhya, Jan 28 (PTI) With a large number of devotees flocking to Ayodhya since January 26, a senior official of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has appealed to the devotees from the nearby areas to show restrain and visit the temple town after 15-20 days to allow those coming from distant places to have 'darshan' first.

Ayodhya, which is around 200 km from Prayagraj where a sea of devotees has descended for the Maha Kumbh, has witnessed a footfall of around 40 lakh devotees since Monday, chocking the roads and bylanes leading to the Ram Temple besides causing huge traffic snarls, officials said.

Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said in a post on X, "The 'Mukhya Snan' (main bathing ritual) for Mauni Amavasya at the Kumbh in Prayagraj will take place on January 29. It is estimated that approximately 10 crore devotees will take the holy dip in Prayagraj on this auspicious day.

"A large number of devotees are also travelling from Prayagraj to Ayodhya via train and road. Over the past three days, there has been an unprecedented surge in the number of devotees arriving in Ayodhya. Considering the population and size of the Ayodhya Dham, it is becoming increasingly difficult to ensure the darshan of Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla for such a massive number of devotees on a single day, causing inconvenience to many.

"As a result, necessary adjustments in arrangements are being made to avoid any untoward incidents. Devotees are also facing the need to walk longer distances."

The temple trust has confirmed that since Monday, nearly 40 lakh devotees have visited the Ram Temple, Praveen Kumar, Inspector General of Police (Ayodhya Range), said.

"We humbly request devotees from nearby areas to plan their visit to Ayodhya 15-20 days later, allowing those coming from distant places to have an easier darshan experience. This will ensure convenience for everyone,” Champat Rai said.

He added that there would be more relief after Vasant Panchami (February 2), while the weather in February will also be pleasant.

“It would be best if devotees from nearby areas plan their visit during that time. We request you to kindly consider this appeal," Rai said.

Meanwhile, the Ayodhya district administration has advised all educational institutions in the town to conduct online classes for the next 10 days, besides appealing to the locals to restrict their movement.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 14.76 crore pilgrims have taken the holy dip in Prayagraj from January 13, when the Maha Kumbh began, till January 27.

