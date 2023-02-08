New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the terms of an insurance policy are to be "strictly construed" as it set aside a Patna High Court order which had asked a firm to honour the claim of the widow of a constable who died due to heatstroke while on duty during Bihar Assembly polls in 2000.

The apex court said the cause arising from a sunstroke cannot be covered in the insurance policy which stipulated to cover deaths resulting solely and directly from accidents caused by external violent and any other visible means.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka delivered its verdict on an appeal filed by the National Insurance Company Ltd against the October 2017 HC order which had fastened the liability on the company.

"It is trite to say that the terms of the insurance policy are to be strictly construed," the SC bench said.

"The insurance contracts are in the nature of special class of contracts having distinctive features such as utmost good faith, insurable interest, indemnity subrogation, contribution and proximate cause which are common to all types of insurances. Each class of insurance also has individual features of its own," it said.

The top court noted that the insurance company and Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer then had entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in February 2000 to provide insurance cover to the persons deployed for election duty that year.

The bench said it appeared that keeping in mind the period of the by-polls, the duration of the insurance scheme was extended from May 24, 2000 to June 23, 2000 by way of a supplementary policy.

As per the facts mentioned in the apex court verdict, the constable was a member of the static armed force and was posted at a booth in Vaishali district.

He died due to a sunstroke or heatstroke while performing election duty for the legislative assembly and this was during the extended period of the insurance policy.

In 2008, his widow sought to raise the issue of compensation through a letter.

The then assistant election officer wrote to the under secretary to the Lokayukta, Patna, in 2009 saying the death occurred on account of heatstroke on May 26, 2000, and not due to any external violent activity or accident and thus, compensation could not be paid.

The widow then moved the high court for quashing of the letter and sought Rs 10 lakhs as per the insurance policy.

The apex court noted the single-judge of the high court had decided not to go into the issue whether the accidental death was in terms of the policy because the chief electoral officer, in a supplementary counter affidavit, had acknowledged the eligibility for payment to the wife of the deceased.

The top court noted that the liability to pay the amount to the woman was assigned to the chief electoral officer and the district magistrate, Vaishali.

Later, the chief electoral officer appealed before the division bench of the HC.

The SC bench noted it was stated that the family had already been paid the amount by the chief electoral officer during the pendency of the appeal before the high court.

It noted there were two aspects which need to be flagged -- the consequences of delay in claiming the amount from the insurance company and whether at all the insurance policy covered the scenario of the death of the constable.

"On the first aspect, the admitted position is that respondent no.2 (wife of deceased) never raised a claim even on the chief electoral officer seeking an entitlement of the claim till the letter dated November 21, 2008 after seven and a half years. Thus, by any standards this claim was beyond any reasonable time period," it said.

The bench said it appears that in their own wisdom, the chief electoral officer never thought that it was a case for which claim should be lodged with the insurance company.

"Thus, whether the claim was admissible under the insurance policy or not, the conduct of respondent no.1 (chief electoral officer) would not entitle them to fasten the liability on the appellant (insurance company) and would have to be borne by them if they are of the view that such an amount ought to have been made," it said.

It noted the chief electoral officer has been "actually playing ducks and drakes" with this issue for reasons best know to them.

"We have, thus, no hesitation in concluding that the impugned judgment of the division bench of the Patna High Court is clearly unsustainable and is set aside," it said.

While allowing the appeal, the bench said it would not be appropriate to permit the chief electoral officer to recover any amount from the wife of the deceased and that aspect should now stand closed.

