Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 22 (ANI): The security forces on Saturday busted a suspected terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district and recovered arms and ammunition from the spot.

According to an official statement, J-K Police and 23 RR Army launched a joint search operation in the forest area of the tehsil Khari of the district, based on the inputs.

"Acting swiftly on the input, a joint search operation of JK Police and 23 RR Army was launched in the forest area and suspected hideout locations were searched which continued till evening during which security forces busted a suspected militant hideout and Arms and ammunition among other things were recovered from the spot," the statement said.

Arms and ammunition including 310 Ak-47 rounds (rusted condition), 30 9mm rounds (rusted condition), one 9mm Magazine, six Ak-47 magazines (rusted condition), one grenade, one tape recorder (rusted condition), one handset with antenna (rusted condition), two cassettes, three battery terminals, one negatives photo film (rusted/damaged) etc were recovered.

A case was registered under sections 7/25 Arms act and Sec 4 Explosives substances act at Banihal police station and an investigation was taken up.

"The entire joint search operation of JKP and 23 RR was led by police party of Police post-Khari headed by PSI Sweet Singh IC PP Khari, Insp. Farooq Ahmed I/C SOG Banihal , Insp. Mohd Afzal Wani SHO P/S Banihal, under the supervision of DySP Nisar Ahmed Khoja SDPO Banihal and Major Mayank of 23 Rashtriya Rifles with the overall supervision of *Ms Mohita Sharma, IPS SSP Ramban," the statement said. (ANI)

