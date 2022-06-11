Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 11 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday informed that the two terrorists arrested in Baramulla yesterday are fresh recruits of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Addressing the media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla Rayees M Bhat said, "Two recent joiners of LeT were arrested. We prevented them from carrying out attacks against local leaders, and the minority communities."

Two pistols, 18 live rounds, and three magazine pistols were recovered from their possession.

He further said that they have found handlers active not just in North but also in South Kashmir.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Irshad Mir and Zahid Bashir of Pattan's Nehalpora.

"The investigation into the case established that the youths had joined the proscribed terror outfit LeT. Inputs further revealed that both the terrorists were tasked to operate in the general area Pattan for targeting vulnerable soft targets and PRI members/minority community," the SSP said. (ANI)

