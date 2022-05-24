Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 24 (ANI): Telangana Congress working president Aredla Jagadeeshwar Reddy (Jagga Reddy) slammed the state government for nominating prominent industrialist Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy to the Rajya Sabha.

According to reports, KCR is learnt to have finalised the name of Parthasaradhi Reddy, the owner of pharma major Hetero Drugs for Rajya Sabha from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

Also Read | Gigantomastia: Doctors at Delh's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Remove Over 23 kg Breast Tissue Through Surgery From Young Woman.

"How can a person who committed a major scam is given a Rajya Sabha seat", questioned Jagga Reddy.

Congress MLA Jagga Reddy questioned TRS for giving a Rajya Sabha ticket to a person who was indulged in a major scam with the sale of Remdesivir medicine during the pandemic in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read | Gautam Adani, Karuna Nundy Among TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

It was initially rumoured that Remedesivir was working for COVID-19 and that Remedsiver medicine was a big scam in both states. Parthasaradhi Reddy, the owner of pharma major Hetero Drugs.

Jagga Reddy alleged that the Remedesivir scam was worth Rs 10,000 crore. He demanded that the Rajya Sabha ticket be withdrawn from the person who played with people's lives. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)