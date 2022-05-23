New Delhi, May 23: A team of doctors at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital has successfully removed over 23 kg of breast tissue from a young woman who was suffering from Gigantomastia. The surgery was performed last week by a team of doctors comprising Manoj Jha and Sameek.

Talking to IANS, Jha, HoD of plastic surgery at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, said that the woman, 22, was suffering from a rare breast disorder called Gigantomastia. It is a rare condition that causes excessive growth of the female breasts. Woman With Big Boobs Weighing Almost 3 Kgs Each and 'Hit Her Face While Having Sex' Undergoes Breast Reduction Surgery! Know More About Gigantomastia.

"The young woman was suffering from severe pain in the neck and was facing difficulty in routine procedures," Jha said. He also informed that the woman was bedridden for the last six months as she was unable to walk. "We kept her under observation for a day and successfully performed the surgery the next day to remove around 23.78 kg of breast tissue," said Jha.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2022 11:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).