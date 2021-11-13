Hyderabad, Nov 13 (PTI): Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mohamood Ali and State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar would attend the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council to be held in the temple town of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Also Read | COVID-19 Treatment: Scientists Exploring Medicinal Mushrooms, Chinese Herbs to Treat Coronavirus.

The meeting would be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Mohd Mohamood Ali, Minister for Home, Prisons and Fire Services and representative of the State of Telangana, and Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary to government of Telangana as advisor, are going to attend the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council scheduled for November 14, 2021 at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh," the State Chief Secretary said in a letter to the Secretary, Inter State Council Secretariat in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, on Saturday.

Also Read | Maharashtra: At Least 26 Maoists Killed in Encounter with Police in Gadchiroli.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)