Hyderabad, Jun 28 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the state government would make efforts to generate lakhs of jobs by establishing IT companies on the 400-acre land parcel next to the University of Hyderabad here.

He also said the government will fight in the courts to reclaim the land.

A row had erupted over tree felling on the 400-acre land in April this year. The Supreme Court had then rapped the Telangana government over its rushed action to fell trees on the land parcel and directed it to submit a specific plan to restore the 100 acres of deforested land.

Speaking after inaugurating a flyover here, Reddy, in a veiled attack on opposition BRS, said hurdles have been created to the state government's effort to generate five lakh jobs by developing 400 acres beside the Gachibowli stadium (adjacent to University of Hyderabad) and attracting global investments.

Such hurdles are only temporary, he said.

The land parcel was allocated to some private persons in 2002-03 and the state government pursued the matter in Supreme Court in 2024 and got it back for the state government, he said.

"The government would not go back because some caused hurdles. Our government will make an effort not only to set up IT companies on a large scale but to generate lakhs of jobs by getting back that land by fighting for justice not only in legislative bodies but (also) in courts," he said.

Though people elected the Congress government for five years, some are trying to stall development in the city by filing litigation in courts against the government and "throwing mud" at those who are working for development, he said.

He said lakhs of jobs have been created following the development of the Financial District and Knowledge Park in the IT hub of the city.

Highlighting pollution in Delhi and the civic problems in cities, including Bengaluru and Chennai, he said Telangana should plan for addressing pollution and others in Hyderabad.

The high levels of pollution in Delhi arose as rulers in the past did not make effective plans, he said.

"A situation arose in Delhi where it is difficult to live. The situation of people not being able to live in the national capital of such a big country cropped up as the then rulers did not make proper plans in Delhi," he said.

Talking about the measures taken to check pollution in Hyderabad, the CM said the government has made EV vehicles tax-free in the city.

"That's why, every EV vehicle purchased in the city, you will not have tax of even one rupee," he said.

The chief minister said the state government would request Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is visiting Telangana on Sunday, to grant permission to projects pending with the Centre for approvals, including Metro Rail – Phase 2, Musi Rejuvenation and Regional Ring Road (RRR) projects.

The CM criticised Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy for not responding to pleas made by him repeatedly for the approval of the pending projects by the Centre.

Reddy said he also visited Kishan Reddy's residence in Delhi with the requests, but they yielded no results.

The CM questioned the NDA government at the Centre for not approving the projects proposed by the Telangana government.

The Centre granted permissions to the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat, Yamuna cleaning in Delhi and Namami Gange in Uttar Pradesh but did not approve funds for the Musi project in Hyderabad, he said.

The Centre has sanctioned metro rail projects in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, but not for the expansion of the Hyderabad metro rail, he said. "Why this discrimination," he asked.

