An Air India flight AI2354 from Mumbai to Bangkok was delayed over three hours after a bird’s nest was found inside the aircraft’s wing just before takeoff at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on June 25. The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 7:45 AM, faced a hold as ground staff carefully removed the nest made of grass and sticks. Karate referee Rajnesh Choudhary shared on Instagram that his friend spotted the nest and showed the photos to the air hostess, who informed the pilot. The pilot then ordered a thorough technical inspection, leading to the decision to switch aircraft for safety. All passengers were brought back to Terminal 2 to board a new plane, rescheduled to depart at 12 PM. Air India Birmingham-Delhi Flight AI114 Receives Bomb Threat, Completes Security Checks After Being Diverted to Riyadh.

Bird Nest Delays Air India Flight

Mumbai to Bangkok Air India Flight AI2354 Departure time 7:45am delayed to take off more than 3 hours. Ground staff are trying to remove a bird’s nest from inside the wing #aviation pic.twitter.com/Q0E1JVG724 — Ayaz Aziz (@aayaazzizz) June 25, 2025

