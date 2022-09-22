Thane, Sep 22 (PTI) A Thane Municipal Corporation clerk was arrested on Thursday by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a man over property matters, an official said.

The complainant wanted a house he had recently bought to be transferred in his name and Pravin Sartape (46), a clerk with the civic body's property tax department, sought a bribe of Rs 5,000, he said.

"Sartape was held in a trap in his office while accepting Rs 5,000. A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered in Vartak Nagar police station," he added.

