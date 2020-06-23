Thane, Jun 23 (PTI) Thane on Tuesday reported 925 COVID-19 cases, taking the district's count to 23,492, while 41 deaths during the day took the toll to 812, an official said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane city is now 6,630, Kalyan 3,970, Mira-Bhayander 2,481, Navi Mumbai 5,072, Ulhasnagar 1,208, Bhiwandi 1,239, Ambernath 1,322, Badlapur 593 and Thane Rural 977, he informed.

Meanwhile, Vipin Sharma was appointed Thane municipal commissioner in place of Vijay Singhal whose new posting has not been announced as yet.

In neighbouring Palghar, the number of cases was 3,060, and 105 people have died of the infection so far. PTI

