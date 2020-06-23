Asus, a Taiwanese tech giant is expected to launch the ROG Phone 3 in China next month. The company has recently signed a partnership with Tencent on Weibo, however, the announcement does not specify any launch date. But, it does hint that the phone will be heavily customisable by Tencent, like its predecessor. Also, we have several rumours and leaks about the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 3 hinting at the design, specifications and features. And, now we now that ROG Phone 3 will be launched in July. Asus TUF A15, TUF A17 Gaming Laptops & New ROG Series Desktops Launched in India From Rs 60,990.

As per the announcement made by Asus and Tencent via Chinese social media platform - Weibo, the latter will be partnering with Republic of Gamers - ROG which is Asus's sub-brand in mainland China for creating more immersive gaming experience for the ROG fans. It also states that the smartphone will be introduced in July, but there is no exact date specified yet. The announcement also does not reveal any specifications of the Asus ROG Phone 3. But, we expect more details and information will be revealed in the coming days.

As a reminder, Asus' ROG Phone 2 offered an exclusive gaming experience which was created by Tencent. The phone maker has also collaborated with Tencent to bring a couple of optimised games that will be compatible with phone's 120Hz display. If the market reports are to be believed, the ROG Phone 3 will come powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Going by the recent TENAA listing, Asus ROG Phone 3 is expected to feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels. The phone is likely to be offered in three configurations - 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB. The company is expected to offer the smartphone with a triple rear camera module and it will be backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery along with fast charging support. The reports also hint that the phone might get a secondary USB Type-C/video out port on the left-hand side of the ROG Phone 3.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 11:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).