Thane, May 15 (PTI) With 1,697 new coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 4,97,810, an official said on Saturday.

These new cases were reported on Friday, he said.

The virus claimed the lives of 59 persons, due to which the death toll in the district rose to 8,370.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate now stands at 1.68 per cent, the official added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the coronavirus case count has gone up to 1,01,857, while the death toll is 1,835, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)