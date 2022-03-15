Thane, Mar 15 (PTI) Thane has added seven new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,08,621, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Operation Ganga: Here is How India Evacuates its Citizens From Ukraine Amidst Ongoing Conflict With Russia.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

Also Read | Itel A49 With 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 6,499.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,878, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,443, while the death toll stands at 3,392, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)