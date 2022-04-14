Thane, Apr 14 (PTI) Thane has added eight new COVID-19 cases, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,08,866, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,889, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,602, while the death toll stands at 3,407, another official said.

