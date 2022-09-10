Thane, Sep 10 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra has recorded 170 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 7,43,591, a health official said on Saturday.

With the addition of these cases on Friday, there are now 1,537 active cases in the district, he said.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,953 and the count of recoveries stood at 7,30,684, the official added.

