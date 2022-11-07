Thane, Nov 7 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,47,001, a health official said on Monday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Sunday, the district currently has 355 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

No death was reported on Sunday and the fatality toll in the district stood at 11,966, he said.

The recovery count has reached 7,35,417, the official said.

