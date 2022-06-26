Thane, Jun 26 (PTI) Thane district in Maharashtra has reported 383 new coronavirus positive cases, which has taken its overall infection count to 7,24,165, a health official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Kolkata: Patient Falls from 7th Floor of Neuroscience Hospital, Dies.

With the addition of these cases on Saturday, there are 5,687 active cases in the district now, he said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha By-Election Results 2022: Counting of Votes Begins for Rampur, Azamgarh Bypolls.

The death toll in Thane stood at 11,902, while the recovery count has reached, 7,06,104, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)