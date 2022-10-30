Thane, Oct 30 (PTI) As many as 60 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,46,635, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, there are currently 328 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,965, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,35,030.

