Thane/Palghar, Jul 12 (PTI) The administrations in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra have alerted villages near river banks, warning them of a possible overflow of dams, as catchment areas have received good rainfall over the last few days, officials said on Tuesday.

As per a release issued by the Thane district administration, the Tansa and Modaksagar dams were on the verge of overflowing and villages on the banks of the rivers surrounding these have been put on alert.

Villages on the banks of Tansa and Vaitarna rivers have been alerted about the possible overflow of the dams, which come under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, it said.

People living on the river banks in Shahapur, Bhiwandi, Wada, Vasai and Palghar talukas have been asked to take precautions, it said.

The Damni dam area in the neighbouring district of Palghar has also received good rainfall and the reservoir was getting full and likely to cross the overflow limit soon, an official release said.

In a week's time, the dam water will be released into Surya river and hence, villages on the banks of the river have also been put on alert.

Meanwhile, two persons from Dahanu, who went for fishing in the sea, were swept away on Monday evening and their bodies were recovered this morning, said Vivekanand Kadam, the chief of the district disaster management cell, Palghar.

The bodies of Gopal Madve and Vasant Raut, both residents of Bahad, were found at Kopar creek in Gungwad of Dahanu the official said.

According to the Konkan divisional office, the average rainfall of Tuesday was 79.60 mm, and the maximum of 109.0 mm rain was recorded in Palghar district.

Thane received 106.30 mm rain, while Palghar saw 109.90 mm, Raigad 96.80 mm, Ratnagiri 63.40 mm and Sindhudurg 35.50 mm showers, it was stated.

