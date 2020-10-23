Jalna, Oct 22 (PTI) Thieves stole a safe containing Rs 6.62 lakh from a District Cooperative Bank (DCB) branch near here in Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The incident took at the Watur branch of the bank in Partur tehsil on Wednesday night, they said.

The police said the thieves entered the bank by making a hole in the wall and took away the locked safe measuring 2x3 feet and containing Rs 6.62 lakh in cash.

They also destroyed CCTV cameras installed in the bank and took away DVR machines, inverter, printer and computer and two tables, the police added.

