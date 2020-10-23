Sultanganj, a Janata Dal (United) bastion, would go to polls in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections 2020. The constituency is based in Bhagalpur district of the state. Voting in the Voting in the constituency will be held on October 28, whereas, the results will be declared by the Election Commission of India on November 10.

Sultanganj is among the 71 constituencies that were marked by the ECI for polls in first round of vidhan sabha elections in the state. The seat is considered to be a citadel of the Nitish Kumar-led party, as it is being represented by the JD(U) for the last 20 years. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Dates And Schedule: Voting on October 28, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 1 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 8 Scrutiny of Nominations October 9 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 12 Voting Date October 28 Result Date November 10

From the Mahagathbandhan, the Sultanganj seat was allotted to the Congress, which issued the ticket to Lalan Kumar. The rival NDA camp allowed JD(U) to contest from the seat. The party has fielded Lalit Narayan Mandal. In the 2015 assembly polls, Subodh Rai of the JD(U) had won the elections.

The upcoming elections in Bihar is the first major electoral battle after the outbreak of COVID-19. The pre-poll surveys have given the edge to the JD(U)-BJP-led NDA camp, despite stating the possibility of an anti-incumbency factor against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

