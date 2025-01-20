New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius, 3.8 notches above normal, and a thin layer of fog enveloped parts of the city on Monday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Relative humidity was recorded at 91 per cent at 8.30 am.

Also Read | Shares Investment Fraud in Raigad: Elderly Man Duped of INR 7.16 Crore After Downloading Trading App Through WhatsApp Group Sharing Tips About Investing in Shares.

The IMD has forecast clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 26 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 342 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Update: Air Quality in National Capital Plummets to 'Very Poor' Category Amid Cold Wave, Rainfall Likely on January 22 and 23.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)