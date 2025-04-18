Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu), India, April 18 (ANI): Devotees in Thoothukudi commemorated Good Friday with solemnity and devotion, observing traditional rituals at Panimayamatha Church to mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The special service, held in the morning, drew a large number of faithful who gathered to reflect on one of the most significant events in the Christian faith.

As part of the observance, the Stations of the Cross were conducted on the church premises. In a reenactment of Christ's journey to Calvary, a statue of Jesus carrying the cross was taken around the church in a procession. Hymns and Christian songs played as the devotees walked in silent reflection.

The service is part of the 40-day Lenten period leading up to Easter, during which Christians observe fasting, prayer, and spiritual preparation. Good Friday, the day Jesus was crucified, is regarded as a day of mourning and deep contemplation within the Christian community.

The event, led by the parish priest, drew a large number of devotees who paid tribute to the suffering and sacrifice of Christ.

In the national capital, a large number of devotees gathered at the Sacred Heart Cathedral to participate in Good Friday prayers, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

In the Northeastern city of Guwahati, students participated in Good Friday prayers at the Don Bosco Institute to commemorate Jesus Christ's crucifixion.

Meanwhile, devotees in Kerala participated in the Good Friday prayers procession at St. Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram district, today, commemorating the day Jesus was crucified, as described in the Bible.

Visuals from near the cathedral showed devotees standing in silence, wearing white clothes, in remembrance of Jesus Christ.

The St Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral is an important landmark for the state's Christian community. The 125-year-old Cathedral hosts regular Mass prayers and processions for other events as well, most recently carrying out a rally and sermon for Palm Sunday, held a few days ago.

Earlier today, various political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and others, remembered the sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

"On Good Friday, we remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. This day inspires us to cherish kindness, compassion and always be large-hearted. May the spirit of peace and togetherness always prevail," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also remembered the sacrifices of Jesus Christ.

"Wishing you a blessed Good Friday. May the essence of compassion, forgiveness, sacrifice, and empathy continue to inspire our actions. Let us embrace the values of humanity, kindness, and peace in our shared existence," Kharge's post read.

Additionally, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "May this Good Friday fill every heart with compassion, kindness, and love, and bring peace to all."

Good Friday is a day of paramount significance for Christians worldwide, including those in India, who observe this solemn day on the Friday before Easter, which typically falls in March or April.

The story behind 'Good Friday' is about the day when the Romans crucified Jesus. A disciple of Jesus, Judas, betrayed him, which led to his capture by the Romans.

The Governor of the Roman province of Judea at the time, Pontius Pilate, ordered the execution of Jesus. Jesus was made to carry his cross through Jerusalem to the place of crucifixion known as Calvary.

The day of 'Good Friday' is followed by the celebration known as 'Easter', which commemorates the event of Jesus' resurrection on the third day after his crucifixion. (ANI)

