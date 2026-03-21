New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Thousands of people gathered at Jama Masjid in the national capital on Saturday to offer Namaz and celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of a month of fasting and spiritual reflection during Ramazan.

Md Javed, who came to offer his prayers, said, "We are grateful to Allah for giving us the opportunity to offer prayers here. Today is a very special day for us. First, we go home, take blessings from our elders, give blessings to the younger ones, and enjoy sevaiyan. We celebrate the whole day with joy. I would like to appeal to everyone that people of all religions should live together in harmony. This is a festival of happiness and togetherness."

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Another, Md Ismail, said, "We should live with love and harmony with one another. On this day, we will extend our greetings and good wishes to everyone, and after going home, we will enjoy sevaiyan. In society, people of all religions should live together in unity, moving forward step by step, side by side."

Highlighting the importance of social harmony, Mohammad Islam, said that the sense of brotherhood needs to be preserved. "Our friends belong to all religions. We work together, go out together, but some of the things we see in society at times are unfortunate. We want to live together just as we used to, without divisions between Hindus and Muslims. This is the message we want to give. I have many friends- Vikram, Pravesh, and Pawan. I have invited them to my home, and they will come so that we can celebrate Eid together and enjoy sevaiyan," he added.

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The celebrations at Jama Masjid reflected the spirit of Eid al-Fitr, with devotees coming together to pray, share blessings, and spread messages of love, harmony, and unity.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, wishing happiness, health, and brotherhood for all.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this day further brotherhood and kindness all around. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!"

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramazan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, which is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. On this day, families and friends gather for festive meals and exchange gifts. (ANI)

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